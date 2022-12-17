December17th2022

Today was quite a busy day. I spent hours outside in our garage doing some wood work for Christmas gifts. I even conquered my fear of the router as well! Then I came inside and did some Pyrography on the projects, making them a bit more personalized. I'm so excited to give people their gifts! This picture is of some of the wood burning I did on my cousin's gift. I really like how the ''E" before the ''K'' is blurred, and I like how the lighting is. The detail is also amazing too. I took this with my macro lens while I waited for my wood burning pen to come to temperature.