December19th2022

I took this picture in the morning , right before my dogs went outside. She was staring at my cat, who was just behind me. Both of the dogs are German Shepards crossed wjth Great Pyrenees. This is Kluane, who we just adopted back in September. Her older sister, Tutshi, is about 5 years old now, and she gets along very well with Kluane. I think sometime this week I will add a picture of Tutshi. Tomorrow is our last day of school until Christmas/ new years break. My grandma and grandpa are coming out on Christmas Eve, which I look forward too:)