January23rd2023 by elizabeth2007
89 / 365

January23rd2023

This was a picture I took during my P.E final. Part of the curriculum was to be able to create a balanced meal, so our class got to build fires and cook food over them. I made a scrambled omelet and some jam for bread.
23rd January 2023 23rd Jan 23

Elizabeth K

@elizabeth2007
I was introduced to this website by my Photography teacher, so I decided to make an account for daily use to see my skills improve....
30% complete

