January26th2023 by elizabeth2007
92 / 365

January26th2023

I bathed Doug, which did not make him happy 😂. He glared at me for the rest of the day
26th January 2023

Elizabeth K

@elizabeth2007
I was introduced to this website by my Photography teacher, so I decided to make an account for daily use to see my skills improve....
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

