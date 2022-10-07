Previous
Autumn Theme

I chose my subject because when I think of autumn, I automatically think about colourful leaves and how they carpet the ground in such a pretty way. I really like how vibrant and warm the colours are of the leaves. I also like that there are different colours of leaves, aside from only yellow. Next time I would probably try to focus on one main area of the leaves and leave the rest unfocused. Or I might get the camera lower to the ground and try to include some trees or maybe even sky. But, I do feel like the photo kind of gives off a calm feeling and it really reminds me of the crunching sound of the leaves me and my siblings like to listen to while we are on walks.
