Theme-Pairs

I chose this picture of two goal posts because I think it can really get someone, especially if they play football, to get kind of a rush/ feeling of excitement for a game from the past or that is coming up. I thought many people would be able to be affected by the picture one way or another.

I like the lighting, and how you can kind of see the sun in the corner. I also like how I was able to successfully get the goal post to be the centre of interest. However, what I dislike about it is that you cannot really see the other goal post easily. Next time I would either zoom in, or maybe I would take the picture from the other goal post so the trees wouldn't make it blend in.

This photo gives off kind of an exciting feeling of a new football game, but personally it reminds me of my first day of grade 9, when me and a friend got to go to an O'Neill football game that took place on this field.