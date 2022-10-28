Previous
Halloween by elizabethkreitzer
Halloween

I chose the pumpkins partly because I thought it was very convenient for them to be there right when we were doing this theme. But I also took this picture because carving pumpkins is like my favourite thing to do each Halloween, and this reminded me of that. I really like the colours, and how bright the pumpkins are compared to the truck, which really catches your eye. I would maybe change the angle a little by moving the camera higher up. I don't really like that so much is cut off on the left side either. This picture reminds me of a pumpkin patch, even though they are in the back of truck. It also gets me excited for pumpkin carving too.
