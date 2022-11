Shiny theme

I chose this subject because it really caught my eye by it being in the only patch of sunlight by the stairs. I really like how the shadows look surrounding the shiny patch of snow. The leaves also add a very appealing look to it. Maybe it could have looked better if the snow that is acting as the subject was a bit more clean. I could have removed that leaf bit next time. I think this really represents the fall season of Canada. It also reminds me of my yard in the spring at the same time.