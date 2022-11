Shapes - Squares

I chose this one because I thought it was cool how there were shapes inside of one big shape. so I kind of captured two in one. I really like the different colours in some of the little tiles , and I also like how blurred the background is. Next time I might try to get farther back/ closer up to try and get more of the tiles in focus. This just reminds me of the dance last night. It can also probably get people into the dancing kind of mood.