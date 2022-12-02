Texture Theme

I chose this subject because I like the look of the textures of a Christmas tree, and with the shiny, smooth red berries. I chose this picture as well, because, in my opinion, it gives off a feeling of joy and excitement for the Christmas season. I really like how I have captured a few different textures, including the smooth berries and the spiky pine needles. I also sort of got the roughness of the pinecone. I might have gotten a bit lower, underneath the pinecone, to get more of the berries if I could change something. I just really like the "holiday feeling" of this picture.