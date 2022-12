Christmas Theme

I chose this one because it is a nativity theme, which is the reason we have Christmas in the first place. I like the beautiful colours of the clothes compared to the snow. They are kind of neon. I dont like the little rectangles on the wall, but that is almost impossible to deal with. I think this kind of gives off the proper Christmas spirit. It also reminds me of the true meaning of Christmas that books I read as a kid taught me.