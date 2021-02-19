Previous
Rushing cefni river by elizahuws
Rushing cefni river

Love the rushing water the sounds over rock the glint of sunshine on the water. Probably a last visit as moving soon
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Liz

@elizahuws
