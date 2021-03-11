Previous
Blue sky by elizahuws
11 / 365

Blue sky

Walk in the Mystery park Liverpool with Mabel. Sky so blue and contrasting with the white clouds racing through the sky and branches very breezy days. Made my eyes water
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Liz

@elizahuws
I’m called Liz rather than Elizabeth live in wales at the moment but I’m about to move to Liverpool to be nearer to my two...
