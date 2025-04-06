Previous
Trombone by elkreitz
3 / 365

Trombone

I've played trombone for about 8 years now, so expect quite a few pics of the instrument and many others I have learned to play over the years too:)
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Elizabeth Kreitzer

@elkreitz
