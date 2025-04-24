Previous
Next
Pine needles by elkreitz
14 / 365

Pine needles

This is a real close up shot of some bright, green pine needles
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Elizabeth Kreitzer

@elkreitz
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact