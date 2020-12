The Beanie and Mitts With Ironic Colours.

I chose this photo because it is a photo of my favourite toque and mitts my dad gave me. Plus, I find it ironic that the letters on it stand for ORNAGE Theory Fitness, yet the items are grey with red symbols.

I like the way I positioned the items in the photo.

I dislike how dark the lighting looks, and would try to brighten the image a bit more next time.

The mood I get from this photo is cozy.