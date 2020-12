Oijia Board Piece

I chose this photo because it is a spiritual item used to communicate with ghosts, but in a pendent form. Also, because I don’t own any religious items and this is the closest I can get to one.

I like the look of the pendant the most in the photo.

I dislike the way I took the photo. I would change the way I take it next time and not hold it.

The mood/story I get from this photo is spooky since the Oijia is used to talk to ghosts.