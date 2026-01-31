Next
goofy by ellamords
goofy

I took this picture using my Sony Cyber-shot digital camera while I was trying on one of my hats. That moment was unplanned and ended up being kind of funny.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Eleana Mordvinova

@ellamords
Photo Details

