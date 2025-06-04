Previous
Drops on a flower petal by ellasopra
128 / 365

Drops on a flower petal

Came back from a walk after it had been misty. I don't use B&W much, but tried it this time.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Ella

@ellasopra
I love photography, but haven't had enough time to spend with this hobby. This is my third time trying the 365 project. I usually last...
