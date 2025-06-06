Sign up
Previous
130 / 365
Big Bear
My daughter moved out for the summer, and we leave her bear at her doorway to block our doggie from going in her room!
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
0
0
Ella
ace
@ellasopra
I love photography, but haven't had enough time to spend with this hobby. This is my third time trying the 365 project. I usually last...
130
photos
1
followers
16
following
35% complete
View this month »
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5m2
Taken
6th June 2025 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
