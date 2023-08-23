steering wheel tray

Previous
235 / 365

One of the coolest school supplies I've bought lately. I am a traveling teacher of the visually impaired. I don't get to pull it out often unfortunately - usually I'm stuffing food in my mouth as I drive. Gotta work on that.
23rd August 2023

Ellen E

@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience. I had an ACE membership for years, but...
