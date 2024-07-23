The Liljestrand House

The Liljestrand House. (1952) The Liljestrand House is an outstanding example of architect Vladimir Ossipoff’s work and of mid-twentieth century Hawaiian modern architecture. The Liljestrand House at 3300 Tantalus Drive in Honolulu, Hawaii, was designed for Betty and Howard Liljestrand, a doctor and nurse who had bought the hillside site overlooking downtown Oahu in 1948. Completed in 1952, the house "was perhaps Ossipoff's most intricate as well as his most widely publicized domestic commission."