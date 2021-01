Flower Power

Today's productivity report: Worked on my potting table and shelf my husband built for me. After painting the shelves green (I've got to tone down the orange) I added some flowers to the shelf. I am by no means am artist/painter, but I'm happy with how they turned out. He got it hung up on the garage wall for me. Hoping to add some more fun things to the table over the next week or so. I want to call it finished sooner rather than later.