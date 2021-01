Potting Stand

I am so very happy with his my putting stand is coming together. My husband did a great job of designing, building, and tiling this for me. I've been buying "oops" paint from Home Depot for .50¢ and kinda deciding as I go along. I want to paint flowers on the front of it and possibly some words on the backsplash. I'm sure there will be more pictures as I add to it.