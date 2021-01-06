My Love in the Kitchen

Today my husband did a virtual cooking class with his work team. They made enchilada verdes with grilled chicken, steamed cilantro lime rice, and guacamole. The company, Uncorked Kitchen, sent all ingredients to our house...including things for a charcuterie board. These are mostly things he would never eat or even try (he is one of the pickiest eaters), but he did eat the enchiladas and rice. He wasn't about to try the guacamole. 😂 I did and it was SO good!!! The whole meal was. I'm very proud of him.