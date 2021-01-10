Previous
Next
Lazy Sunday by ellethree
151 / 365

Lazy Sunday

My husband has been under the weather since Thursday. We spent all day together on the couch playing videogames and watching movies. We turned our loveseat towards the couch to use as an ottoman and stayed cuddled under a blanket I made.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

ellethree

@ellethree
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise