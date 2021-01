My Favorite Christmas Gift

I don't know what it is about Snoop, but I have the biggest crush on him. I don't listen to his music, couldn't even tell you if I would like it or not. But if he is being interviewed or on a show...I want to watch. When I found out he had a cookbook I knew it had to go on my Christmas list. My BIL got it for me and now it is proudly displayed on top of the refrigerator.