Happy Chihuahua

My mother-in-law got this ceramic Chihuahua for us in Key West many years ago. She said at the time it was for our rock garden. I never wanted to put it out because everything in that backyard seemed to just get messed up.



When we moved to CO and then into our home, I still kept worrying about it. But finally decided to put it out when our landscaping was completed over the summer. She is doing quite well. I think the climate here is better for this sort of thing than it was back home.