Previous
Next
Ears by ellethree
208 / 365

Ears

Love the way the light shows through her ears.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

ellethree

@ellethree
Forty-something housewife. Married for 26 years to the most wonderful human. Momma to a 16-year-old Chihuahua that is the grumpiest of old ladies, but yet...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise