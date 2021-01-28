Previous
New project, who dis? by ellethree
214 / 365

New project, who dis?

Because having 2 sweaters, a cowl, and a hat on the needles wasn't enough. Today I started a poncho. This is my swatch to test gauge and how the colors I chose would knit up.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

ellethree

@ellethree
Forty-something housewife. Married for 26 years to the most wonderful human. Momma to a 16-year-old Chihuahua that is the grumpiest of old ladies, but yet...
58% complete

