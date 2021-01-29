Previous
Another Project by ellethree
215 / 365

Another Project

Decided to start scraping the stickers or whatever it is off this lazy susan. I plan on sanding it down and from there staining or repainting, depends on how this look after sanding.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

ellethree

@ellethree
Forty-something housewife. Married for 26 years to the most wonderful human. Momma to a 16-year-old Chihuahua that is the grumpiest of old ladies, but yet...
58% complete

View this month

Photo Details

