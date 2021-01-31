Previous
Beautiful Day by ellethree
217 / 365

Beautiful Day

I woke up with a headache but the day is simply too beautiful not to be enjoyed. So I decided to sit outside and soak up some Vitamin D while working on my poncho.
31st January 2021

ellethree

@ellethree
Forty-something housewife. Married for 26 years to the most wonderful human. Momma to a 16-year-old Chihuahua that is the grumpiest of old ladies, but yet...
59% complete

Photo Details

