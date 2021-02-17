Previous
Cuttings by ellethree
234 / 365

Cuttings

Cut back my oldest plant today. These are all the trimmings. I know I want one plant for my craft room, but I am thinking everybody I know might be getting a plant.
ellethree

Forty-something housewife. Married for 26 years to the most wonderful human. Momma to a 16-year-old Chihuahua that is the grumpiest of old ladies, but yet...
