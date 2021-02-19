Previous
Decided on a new project by ellethree
Decided on a new project

There are lots of little things I want to do around the house to get rid of the builder's grade feel. I want us to make it feel more our own. This is the first one we made all the decisions for and I am ready to tackle.
ellethree

Forty-something housewife. Married for 26 years to the most wonderful human. Momma to a 16-year-old Chihuahua that is the grumpiest of old ladies, but yet...
