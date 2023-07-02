Sign up
61 / 365
Singer of songs
Sitting in the backyard today and this little fella kept me company. Entertaining me with his song.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
0
0
elle
@ellethree94
On my 47th birthday, I started a new 365 project. I haven't completed one since 2014 or 2015, so here's hoping I do this time....
62
photos
4
followers
7
following
16% complete
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
2nd July 2023 5:02pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
