Previous
Next
Centennial Airport by ellethree94
66 / 365

Centennial Airport

This spot is where people sit to watch airplanes come and go from the municipal airport. It seems the perfect spot for watching the sunset over the mountains.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

elle

@ellethree94
On my 47th birthday, I started a new 365 project. I haven't completed one since 2014 or 2015, so here's hoping I do this time....
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise