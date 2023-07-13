Previous
Golden Gate Canyon by ellethree94
70 / 365

Golden Gate Canyon

Driving up the mountain for a crafting retreat. I enjoy this drive every time.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

elle

@ellethree94
On my 47th birthday, I started a new 365 project. I haven't completed one since 2014 or 2015, so here's hoping I do this time....
20% complete

Photo Details

