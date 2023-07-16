Previous
Pineberry Lodge Day 3 by ellethree94
73 / 365

Pineberry Lodge Day 3

Tomorrow morning I pack up and head home where it is going to be HOT! I kinda wish I could stay up in the mountains a little longer. The weather is just so perfect.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

elle

@ellethree94
On my 47th birthday, I started a new 365 project. I haven't completed one since 2014 or 2015, so here's hoping I do this time....
20% complete

