89 / 365
I'm a professional?
I work seasonally for a CPA firm back home. Today was my first day back for the October deadline, but before work could commence, they had me go have some professional headshots taken for the website.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
elle
@ellethree94
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
1
365
Canon EOS R5
5th September 2023 12:31pm
