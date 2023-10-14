Previous
Some things never change by ellethree94
Some things never change

One of my husband's dearest friends came for a quick visit. They met over 20 years ago at a workplace that had a ping-pong table outside. That's where their friendship formed.

While so many things in all of our lives are different, it's nice to see some things remain the same.
14th October 2023

