Do ewe live there? by ellida
256 / 365

Do ewe live there?

A pleasant stroll up to the Pepperpot (Stainton Tower), it blew, rained and gave me a light dusting of rain. Never a dull moment.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Graham Harcombe

ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
70% complete

Photo Details

Boo ace
really really wonderful shot. Love it!
January 8th, 2020  
Marilyn G M
amazing composition with the use of the sun's rays
January 8th, 2020  
