256 / 365
Do ewe live there?
A pleasant stroll up to the Pepperpot (Stainton Tower), it blew, rained and gave me a light dusting of rain. Never a dull moment.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
Graham Harcombe
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
623
photos
100
followers
80
following
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
PENTAX K-1
Taken
8th January 2020 12:18pm
rays
sheep
lake district
cumbria
stainton
Boo
ace
really really wonderful shot. Love it!
January 8th, 2020
Marilyn G M
amazing composition with the use of the sun's rays
January 8th, 2020
