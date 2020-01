Sunkenkirk

A local folklore based name. Properly called the Swinside Stone circle.



One of the treasures of Cumbria, this is a genuine and original site dating from the megalithic era between 2 and 4 thousand years old. The Sunkenkirk name is taken from local folklore that says the site was hoped to have a church built on it, but as fast as the workmen laid the stones during the day, the devil pulled them down by night leaving the circle.