Igloos by ellida
Igloos

I have been away for a week or so visiting Swedish Lapland. This is a night shot of our accommodation, constructed for a view of the northern lights.

Sadly, we were not lucky enough to witness a brilliant light show due to cloud cover, but in a later shot, I hope to show a glimpse of the night sky.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Graham Harcombe

ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
Boo ace
Sweden again and no visit???? I have always wanted to stay in one of those...
February 21st, 2020  
Monica
Wow, looks like a fantastic place to stay! Shame about the clouds...
February 21st, 2020  
