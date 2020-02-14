Previous
To the woods! by ellida
273 / 365

To the woods!

The snowshoe experience. Instructor Per Johannson ahead of my partner, Val, on our trip up the hill.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Graham Harcombe

@ellida
Pat Knowles ace
Looks a hard slog....ok when you get into the rhythm I expect...aching legs at night! Lovely place to be!
February 22nd, 2020  
