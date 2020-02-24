Previous
In need of a little TLC by ellida
277 / 365

In need of a little TLC

Situated above the village of Boot and looking out over the Eskdale Valley, this bothy could have been for quarrymen or for shepherds. A project for somebody ...no broadband though.

I did venture out for a hike today up to Eel Tarn. Wet, very wet!!
ace
ellida
judith deacon ace
A great black and white landscape, despite the murky weather you have captured lovely detail in the bothy. Extra points for getting out there, I am afraid the current weather is keeping me very much indoors!
February 24th, 2020  
