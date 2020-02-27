Previous
Larcher than Life by ellida
283 / 365

Larcher than Life

Another hiking day, brilliant, snow, blizzard conditions on Home Fell near Coniston. Just some of the time. Mostly it was cold and sunny.

The snow covered fell in the background is Coniston Old Man.
Graham Harcombe

@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
