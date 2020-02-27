Sign up
283 / 365
Larcher than Life
Another hiking day, brilliant, snow, blizzard conditions on Home Fell near Coniston. Just some of the time. Mostly it was cold and sunny.
The snow covered fell in the background is Coniston Old Man.
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
Graham Harcombe
ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
Tags
cumbria
