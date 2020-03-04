Previous
Prince of Wales by ellida
288 / 365

Prince of Wales

Another view of the carrier from the 2nd deck.

The building in the distance with two towers is the Royal Liver Building. One of the Three Graces on Liverpool's waterfront (although as a youg copper on the beat there, that name was known to me in the '60s).
Graham Harcombe

@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
