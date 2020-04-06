Previous
Cotoneaster by ellida
Cotoneaster

Still into stacking (well you have to do something!). This twig of Cotoneaster is focus stacked using 100 images in Helicon Focus 7. Being honest, only the first 96 were necessary, but it seemed a shame to exclude the last few.

This what I call excitement at the moment 😝
Graham Harcombe

ace
Diana ace
Wonderful pop of red and a great image.
