Previous
Next
Ultrasound? by ellida
307 / 365

Ultrasound?

Actually, NO!

This is one of many experiments (good old lock-down) I've been doing at home. A small set of spirit based inks in water, a few drops swirled around then play around in PhotoShop. I inversed the colours which accounts for the black background.
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Graham Harcombe

ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise