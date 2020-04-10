Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
307 / 365
Ultrasound?
Actually, NO!
This is one of many experiments (good old lock-down) I've been doing at home. A small set of spirit based inks in water, a few drops swirled around then play around in PhotoShop. I inversed the colours which accounts for the black background.
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Graham Harcombe
ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
674
photos
104
followers
84
following
84% complete
View this month »
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365-2
Camera
X-T3
Taken
10th April 2020 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
therapy
,
water play
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close