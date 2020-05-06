Sign up
Support the supporters
A new statement of support for those who are working to support our locked down lives, including NHS, postal service, farmers and ...someone else who had lost his label!
6th May 2020
6th May 20
Graham Harcombe
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
Tags
support
,
models
judith deacon
ace
What a great idea! I wonder if the fellow in the green wellies represents our farmers?
May 7th, 2020
