Support the supporters by ellida
Support the supporters

A new statement of support for those who are working to support our locked down lives, including NHS, postal service, farmers and ...someone else who had lost his label!
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Graham Harcombe

@ellida

judith deacon ace
What a great idea! I wonder if the fellow in the green wellies represents our farmers?
May 7th, 2020  
